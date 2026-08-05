The Present Age

The Present Age

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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
9h

Holy hell. I didn't hear about Bari Weiss spiking this Ron Wyden story until now. It's distressing to see a once-revered news network get eviscerated before our eyes.

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