Last Wednesday, at the 47th News and Documentary Emmy Awards, an 18-year-old high school senior named Santiago Campos accepted a $10,000 scholarship from CBS News and used his moment at the microphone to tell a ballroom full of the most powerful people in American television that the network had betrayed the man whose name was on the award.

The award is named for Mike Wallace, one of the original “60 Minutes” correspondents and the kind of interviewer the powerful learned to dread. The grant money comes from CBS News. Scott Pelley handed it to him.

Campos thanked them for it. Then he kept talking. He said CBS’s recent direction “stains the legacy of Mike Wallace, the namesake of this scholarship.” He said corporate elites were seizing “the very pipes through which our information flows.” And he finished like this: “So if at any time you hesitate to utter the word ‘genocide’ or remain silent in the face of blatant lies, remember to ask yourself, who is this for?” Then, to the room: “I hope you choose us.”

Wallace spent his career walking into rooms like that one and refusing to flinch. The award in his name had just gone to a teenager willing to aim that at CBS itself, to its face, with the network’s own check in his hand. Jeremy Barr of the Guardian reported that Campos both startled the crowd and won much of it over.

It was brave. I’ll say that plainly.

For about a year, the journalists watching CBS get hollowed out have been saying a version of what Campos said. Just not like that. They’ve said it in resignation memos and farewell broadcasts and the occasional interview, in language vague enough to keep their jobs or protect against getting blackballed elsewhere. Campos didn’t have a job to keep. So he said it the way you’d say it if you weren’t afraid, and the reaction in that room gave away how rare that’s gotten.

The long takeover

None of this started with Campos, and none of it was a secret. I’ve covered just about every step of it.

Trump sued CBS over an edited 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris and demanded $20 billion. Paramount, which needed the Trump administration to wave through its merger with Skydance, paid $16 million to make it disappear. When Stephen Colbert called that settlement a “big fat bribe” on the air, CBS canceled his show and called it a “financial decision.” Bill Owens, the executive producer of 60 Minutes, resigned in April. Wendy McMahon, the president of CBS News, was gone a month later.

Then the new owners made their real move. David Ellison’s Skydance took over Paramount, and Ellison, who is friendly with Trump, bought Bari Weiss’s opinion site The Free Press and installed her atop CBS News, with her former Free Press colleague Adam Rubenstein as a top deputy. In December, three hours before air, Weiss spiked a finished 60 Minutes report on the El Salvador megaprison where the administration was shipping the men it deported. It ran a month later, buried.

Weiss said the segment “was not ready.” Take her at her word for a second, then look at what “ready” has turned out to mean.

Weiss is staunchly pro-Israel, and so is the pattern she’s built. A Variety cover story on Ellison reported that one staffer believed CBS’s layoffs had fallen hardest on journalists whose work was critical of Israel, among them the veteran foreign correspondent Debora Patta, who’d reported from Gaza for years. The New York Post reported that Weiss pulled a pro-Israel correspondent off the layoff list after he lobbied to become the network’s Israel correspondent, and cut Patta instead, months after Patta’s interview with Mike Huckabee, Trump’s ambassador to Israel, drew his complaint that CBS had edited his words unfairly. And Zeteo reported that Weiss personally reworked a CBS Sunday Morning story about Israeli digs in the occupied West Bank just before it aired, something staffers said she’d never done to that broadcast before.

This is the context for the word Campos chose. In September, a UN commission of inquiry concluded that Israel had committed genocide in Gaza (Israel rejected the finding). So when an 18-year-old stood on a CBS stage and dared the room to say “genocide,” he was reaching for the exact word the network had trained its people not to say.

Notice how all of it got described. A finished report “wasn’t ready.” Killing a late-night show was “a financial decision.” Every move came wrapped in language built to mean as little as possible. For a year, nobody inside CBS said the plain thing out loud. And then, last week, somebody did.

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Then Pelley said it too

Scott Pelley had handed Campos that award only days earlier, and told the room, “God, we need young people like you right behind us.”

On Monday, the staff of 60 Minutes gathered to meet the new boss Weiss had chosen to run the show: Nick Bilton, a former tech columnist and author who has never produced television news. Bilton said Weiss “loves” 60 Minutes. Pelley cut him off. “She’s murdering ‘60 Minutes,’” he said. “She was brought in to kill it, and she’s doing exactly that.” He said it in a closed meeting, on audio that Oliver Darcy’s Status newsletter obtained.

Then he kept going, the way Wallace might have. He told Bilton, to his face, that he had “slender” qualifications for the job. He pressed him on the firings of the week before, when Weiss cleared out much of the show, and called the way they’d been handled “cruel.” When Weiss’s deputy Charles Forelle told Pelley he was being “rude,” Pelley shot back that what was rude was “Black Thursday.” The other producers in the room applauded him. Afterward, some of them wondered whether he would resign.

Here’s what makes Pelley worth pausing on. A year ago he gave a commencement speech at Wake Forest that went viral, anchored to a line from George Orwell, carved into the wall of the BBC, that liberty “means telling someone something that they don’t want to hear.” He warned those graduates about “the fear to speak in America.” Last week, on the Emmy stage, an 18-year-old did the exact thing Pelley had described, told a room what it didn’t want to hear, at his own expense, and Pelley applauded him for it. Now Pelley’s doing it himself.

That’s what it looks like when someone stops hinting. It’s loud, and it’s rare. Almost nobody else has managed it.

Others spoke in increasingly unsubtle code

Go back through the year with that in mind, and you can watch people try to say it without saying it.

From a Status article about some of the comments from departing CBS Newsers:

While Ellison might wish to ignore the meltdown at “60 Minutes”—a crisis instigated by his handpicked leader of CBS News—that is becoming increasingly difficult. Indeed, Pelley and Owens are not alone in describing the health of the iconic program in dire terms. Anderson Cooper delivered a not-so-subtle message to management when he exited the program. Sharyn Alfonsi warned that the “wall between editorial independence and corporate interest at CBS is being methodically torn down.” Cecilia Vega accused the company of “censorship” and said it is “dangerous for the show and dangerous for democracy.” And the legendary “60 Minutes” correspondent Steve Kroft said that the program had been “executed” by Donald Trump, who has put enormous pressure on CBS News and parent company Paramount to muzzle the program.

Scott MacFarlane, the network’s justice correspondent, left in March. His public note thanked his bosses and talked about chasing “personal goals.” What had actually happened, as Jeremy Barr reported, was that MacFarlane, who’d covered January 6 for years, watched CBS mark the fifth anniversary with a brief, both-sided shrug, then posted his own old BBC segment about that day the next morning, which read as the goodbye he couldn’t put in the memo. “Personal goals” and “they both-sided an insurrection I covered for years” are the same complaint said two ways.

Lesley Stahl is still on staff, so her version stayed systemic. On the New Yorker Radio Hour she called Trump’s lawsuit baseless and said she was angry at Shari Redstone for settling it, then went a step past that: the whole situation, she said, “makes me question whether any corporation should own a news operation.” She blamed the structure, carefully, without pointing at any one spiked story. That’s what you do when you still have to show up there.

By the time Sharyn Alfonsi spoke up, her contract was already lapsing, and she got specific. She called her own treatment a “deliberate choice to penalize a journalist for refusing to sanitize factually accurate reporting,” and warned people not to be fooled when the purge got dressed up as “modernization” or “restructuring.”

Line them up and it’s obvious. The further someone got from the paycheck, the plainer they got. Every name here had something to protect, a contract, a career, so they reached for words that couldn’t be used against them. The code was fear, the ordinary kind that belongs to people who can’t yet afford to be right out loud. And the fact that this many careful, decorated journalists felt they had to whisper it tells you how big the thing is they were whispering about.

Which brings it back to the one person in the room who wasn’t whispering, and didn’t have to.

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Why he could say it

Start with where Campos was standing.

He’s eighteen, a senior at a public school in Washington, about to leave for college. The scholarship is a one-time check, not a contract. He doesn’t have a beat to lose or a future at CBS to protect, because he was never angling for one. The network has something to hold over everybody we just met: a paycheck, a next assignment that comes or doesn’t. It has nothing to hold over a kid who’s only passing through.

He wasn’t trying to detonate the evening, either. “I knew it was kind of what I had to do,” he told Barr, and he’d run the gist of his remarks past the television academy beforehand, so it wasn’t an ambush. He used the moment anyway, with CBS’s money already in hand.

And he saw the asymmetry clearly. Asked about the response, he told the Guardian that all the attention mostly proved how far the bar has dropped, that what he said should be ordinary, the kind of thing working journalists do every day rather than something left to an 18-year-old at a podium. He’s right, and he put it better than I could.

His own statement afterward said the rest. He believes in journalism made for ordinary people instead of elites, and that it starts with “the audacity and integrity to call out the same organization funding my award.” Reporters who can’t manage that much, he wrote, can’t be trusted at all.

That’s the whole asymmetry. The word he reached for, “genocide,” named exactly what CBS had been editing around. He could say it because he wants nothing the network is in a position to withhold. The fear Pelley named at Wake Forest belongs to people with something to lose inside the building. Campos was never inside it.

This was never only about CBS. Weiss is running her conservative, “anti-woke” Free Press politics through one of the most trusted names in American news, and CBS isn’t the only outlet bending toward whatever keeps its owners and the administration comfortable. ABC wrote Trump a settlement check. The Washington Post’s opinion page went quiet under Jeff Bezos. It’s the pattern I keep coming back to: the people who own the news deciding what the news is allowed to be.