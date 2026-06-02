The Present Age

The Present Age

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Brian Roach's avatar
Brian Roach
2d

"The kids are alright!"

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SteveB's avatar
SteveB
1d

And now Scott Pelley has been fired for "incivility" in a meeting with the people who are destroying 60 Minutes and CBS News:

https://www.theguardian.com/media/2026/jun/02/scott-pelley-60-minutes-cbs-news

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