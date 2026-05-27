The Present Age

The Present Age

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Denny Hebson's avatar
Denny Hebson
6h

Finally unsubscribed from Paramount+. Thanks for the column. Eat shit, Ellison.

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Brian Roach's avatar
Brian Roach
4h

Why would Lesley Stahl stay? She's old enough and certainly wealthy enough that her integrity has to mean more to her than squeezing a few more years out of her career?

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