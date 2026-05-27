“There’s a feeling that the wall has come down between editorial independence and corporate interests,” Sharyn Alfonsi told the New York Times in an interview published this morning. “The concern is we’re going to end up with a broadcast that looks like ‘60 Minutes’ but doesn’t have the courage or the character to produce ‘60 Minutes’ journalism that actually matters.”

Alfonsi has been a correspondent at 60 Minutes since 2015. Her contract at CBS expired Saturday. The network didn’t renew it. Her agent’s calls went unreturned, she said, so she went to the Times instead.

Sharyn Alfonsi during the 2022 Texas Conference For Women at Austin Convention Center on November 09, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Marla Aufmuth/Getty Images for Texas Conference for Women)

“It sends a chilling message to the entire newsroom,” she told the Times. “I think it was a deliberate choice to penalize a journalist for refusing to sanitize accurate reporting.”

Bari Weiss is using CBS News to launder her conservative “anti-woke” politics as mainstream journalism. The brand has to keep functioning for the laundering to work, so the people who’d report stories Weiss doesn’t want aired have to go. Alfonsi is the latest. She named the project on the record before they could close the door behind her.

She’s not resigning. “If they want me gone because I did my job, they’ll have to fire me.”

The first refusal

In December, Alfonsi had a 60 Minutes segment ready on conditions inside El Salvador’s CECOT prison, where the Trump administration was sending Venezuelan men it had deported. CBS had already started promoting the piece. Three hours before broadcast, Weiss pulled it.

Alfonsi sent an internal memo, which leaked (because of course it did). She wrote that the segment had been “screened five times and cleared by both CBS attorneys and Standards and Practices.” Pulling it, she said, was “not an editorial decision, it is a political one.”

Weiss said the story “was not ready”. One of her objections, per NYT’s Grynbaum: the segment lacked an on-camera interview with Stephen Miller, the architect of the deportation policy.

Stephen Miller doesn’t sit for accountability interviews about his own deportation policy. Weiss knew that. Demanding one was the mechanism for spiking the piece, dressed in editorial standards language. If Miller declines, the spiking gets a defensible reason. If he accepts, a segment about what the policy did to people becomes a debate about whether those people deserved it. Alfonsi’s reporting goes nowhere either way. The laundering mechanism in miniature.

The segment aired in January, with administration comments tacked on the front. Same reporting, same conclusions, slightly less inconvenient timing for the White House. If the story really wasn’t ready in December, what changed by January? Nothing, except the news cycle had moved.

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This isn’t the first person at CBS to be shown the door

Bill Owens went first. April 2025. The longtime executive producer of 60 Minutes resigned, telling the staff he “would not be allowed to run the show” as he had before. This was before Weiss arrived. Owens saw what was coming.

Then Colbert. July 2025. CBS canceled The Late Show days after Colbert called Paramount’s $16 million Trump settlement a “big fat bribe.” The network said it was a “financial decision,” which it absolutely was not. The show went dark earlier this month.

Then Anderson Cooper. February 2026. Cooper announced he was leaving 60 Minutes after 20 years. In his farewell broadcast this month, he told viewers he hoped 60 Minutes “remains 60 Minutes.” Then this swipe at CBS: “The independence of 60 Minutes has been critical. The trust it has with viewers is critical to the success of 60 Minutes.”

Now Alfonsi.

The numbers tell the same story. CBS Evening News, the centerpiece of Weiss’s redesign, just had its lowest April in the 25-54 demo on record. Year over year, NBC was up in both. ABC was up in viewers. CBS was the only network down across the board. It dropped 7% in viewers and 18% in the demo. CBS Mornings posted its worst Q1 on record.

Weiss told staff in January that “winning isn’t about ratings”.

She’s preparing to remake 60 Minutes next. The show’s viewership is up 9% this season, per Nielsen. It’s the only CBS News property growing. And now…?

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Keep the show, remove the journalism

Per the Times, Weiss is considering hiring an outside journalist to oversee or work alongside Tanya Simon, the executive producer of 60 Minutes. Simon, daughter of the late 60 Minutes correspondent Bob Simon, has been at the show for 25 years. The current correspondents, Alfonsi among them, asked CBS to give her the job last year. Weiss may put someone over her anyway.

Weiss’s deputy is already in place. Adam Rubenstein, a conservative former New York Times opinion editor who worked at The Free Press, joined her at CBS as her No. 2. During a January meeting about the CECOT story, Alfonsi reportedly snapped at Rubenstein: “You don’t get to produce me.” A Free Press opinion editor was giving production notes to a 60 Minutes correspondent. Welcome to the new chain of command.

Weiss is also planning “60 Minutes” live events, modeled on The New Yorker Festival, where viewers could meet correspondents like Lesley Stahl. Whoever’s still around by then.

All three are pieces of the same project. The brand stays intact. The infrastructure underneath it gets rebuilt to meet Weiss and Paramount owner David Ellison’s ideological goals. That’s what makes the laundering work at scale.

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What “looks like 60 Minutes” actually means

Back to Alfonsi’s line: a broadcast that “looks like 60 Minutes” but doesn’t have “the courage or the character.” Next season the show will still be on. The watch will still tick. Lesley Stahl will still introduce segments. The graphics will still say 60 Minutes. The form will be preserved.

What gets removed is what the show was. The reporter who knows where the story is. The producer who fights for the air date. The executive producer who pushes back when the boss wants the architect of a deportation policy invited on for balance.

The audience won’t notice right away. They’ll just sense, over time, that the segments have less bite. They’ll wonder why nothing 60 Minutes airs ever seems to move anything anymore. They aren’t supposed to realize what’s happened: the show is now the delivery vehicle for the same instincts that drove the Jamie Reed coverage in 2023 and the CECOT spike in December, wrapped this time in CBS News stationery. Weiss’s politics couldn’t move policy through The Free Press the way they will through CBS. That’s the entire point of being at CBS.