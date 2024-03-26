Hey, everyone. Parker here. Super quick update to one of yesterday’s newsletters.

Ronna McDaniel is out at NBC News just four days after the announcement of her hire.

In case you missed it, yesterday I wrote about the decision to hire former RNC head Ronna McDaniel at NBC News:

Today, Dylan Byers of Puck News reported that NBC News is doing a 180 on that hire.

I fully expect news channels to employ people with loathsome (to me) political points of view. There are plenty of them. NBC, ABC, CBS, Fox CNN, PBS, and more — all employ them. While this has been spun by some as people on the left not being willing to hear a different point of view, the truth is that McDaniel is especially bad.

As Jon Allsop noted in his recent Columbia Journalism Review column, “Among other things, she repeatedly echoed and facilitated Trump’s lie that the election was stolen, including by telling two canvassers in Michigan, on a call that also involved Trump, not to certify results in a key county; on her watch, the RNC censured two congressional Republicans for serving on the committee that investigated January 6, which the censure characterized as ‘a Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.’”

I'm sorry, but no, you should not be able to actively participate in trying to illegitimately install a losing candidate for a second term in office and then immediately land a part-time $300,000-a-year contract at a news organization.

This is not about being “intolerant to opposing viewpoints” or anything like that; this is about what sort of criminal behavior goes unpunished and who gets rewarded.

NBC News should absolutely have Trump supporters like McDaniel on air, where they can be challenged and checked in real-time. That doesn’t mean that these partisans should necessarily be handed massive contributor contracts. If NBC must spend money on “political analysts” (rather than actual reporters), then, at the very least, it shouldn’t be spent on someone who shows up in court documents related to an autocoup attempt from less than four years ago. Is that really too much to ask?

If NBC News is looking at what to do next, The Guardian’s Margaret Sullivan has a few ideas:

The brass at NBC News needs to take stronger action in a statement – and a brief televised appearance by a top network executive or news leader – that affirms the commitment to covering politics truthfully and rigorously. It could appear once at the top of the nightly news and once on, let’s say, Morning Joe and Meet the Press. Then, go further. Prove that commitment in the network’s presidential campaign coverage. How? By using extreme care in giving a platform and a megaphone to proven liars, including the former president, and by providing sustained coverage about the stakes of the election, not just the horserace.

Because this is another tragic instance of a vehicle hitting a structure, the obvious corollary is the "Jet Fuel can't melt steel beams" narrative in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, which to my knowledge did not become a theory within nanoseconds of the Twin Towers falling but took a while to percolate, was popularized by the film Loose Change and Alex Jones, and then eventually became a meme. But now when something like this happens, every possible shred of existing information is dissected and plugged into people's various priors, regardless of whether the person has any idea what they are talking about, and it happens instantly.

Obviously, news outlets of all kinds, commercial and nonprofit, are in trouble. But this data shows Wall Street firms cut harder and faster than other types of owners, and Mike Reed gets irritated when his own journalists point these facts out. That’s why every Gannett newsroom needs a union, and increasingly has one.

"X is proud to help defend Dr. Kulvinder Kaur Gill against the government-supported efforts to cancel her speech," X said, going on to say they would pay the remainder of the doctor's $300,000 legal bills. Gill had previously posted that she had raised around half of the amount herself through a crowdfunding campaign, meaning X was going to fund the estimated remainder of $150,000. However, Musk and company left out an important, glaring detail that seems to run contrary to his stated "free speech" beliefs: The lawsuit that Gill lost was one that she filed in an attempt to silence critics from saying things she did not like.