The Present Age

The Present Age

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sean Corfield's avatar
Sean Corfield
6h

At this point I am genuinely afraid for the survival of our species, now that we seem to have collectively lost our ability to tell reality from fiction :(

Reply
Share
1 reply
janinsanfran's avatar
janinsanfran
5h

This is a vital analysis. Thank you.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Parker Molloy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture