The Present Age

The Present Age

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JjMc
1h

Thank you Parker. Your accurate analysis and context on this conflated news story helped me and reduced the stinging. It just sucks. I love the Olympic Games and what they stand for. My heart goes out to the athletes and people this will affect.

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