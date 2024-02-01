The Messenger's Shut-Down and Cruelty Capitalism
How the #&$^ does a company burn through $50 million in less than a year?
Hey all. Parker here.
In case you missed it from last week…
…or this week…
…things have not been going great for the ol’ business of media…
My Fantasy Football League Taught Me to Worry About AI-Generated Journalism's Potential
·
…and they only seem to be getting worse.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Present Age to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.