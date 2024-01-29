Hello, dear readers. Parker here.

As I sit here, reflecting on the recent wave of layoffs sweeping through the media landscape, a whimsical-yet-oddly-fitting analogy strikes me: my job, much like the existence of Tinkerbell, hinges on belief. Mine, not in the clapping-hands-to-save-a-fairy sense, but in a more tangible-yet-equally-precarious way.

You see,…