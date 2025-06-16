The Present Age

The Present Age

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Linehan's avatar
Susan Linehan
10h

Sigh., "no one charged in the [J6] attack having any connection to the anti-fascist movement" That is exactly the sort of thing the deepens the conspiracy addicts conviction: "cover up, of course they didn't arrest the antifa." There is no getting through to them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Whipstitch's avatar
Whipstitch
7h

I remember the Clintons. Supposedly had a bunch of people eliminated. The funny thing was, they killed their friends, and let their enemies live. If they had plugged Newt Gingrich and Kenneth Starr, what DC jury would have convicted them?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Parker Molloy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture