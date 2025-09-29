Here are a handful of stories that ended up on my radar over the weekend…

Over the weekend, during one of his typical Truth Social posting sprees, Donald Trump shared an AI-generated video of himself promoting “medbed” technology — a conspiracy theory straight from the fever swamps of QAnon that promises magical beds can cure any disease, regrow limbs, and reverse aging.

The video, crafted to look like a Fox News segment featuring his daughter-in-law Lara Trump, showed an AI version of the president announcing “the nation’s first medbed hospitals” and promising that “every American will soon receive their own medbed card.” It stayed up for about twelve hours before vanishing from his feed. Fox News quickly confirmed they never aired any such segment.

But here’s what makes this genuinely disturbing: We’ve reached a point where the President of the United States is posting AI-generated videos promoting conspiracy theories about miracle cures — either because he can’t tell the difference between what’s real and what’s fake anymore, or because he simply doesn’t care. And this happened while he’s actively working to gut actual healthcare protections that millions of Americans rely on.

Here’s the video:

Transcription:

AI-generated Lara Trump: Breaking now, President Donald J. Trump has announced a historic new health care system, the launch of America’s first medbed hospitals and a national med bed card for every citizen. AI-generated Donald Trump: Every American will soon receive their own medbed card. With it, you’ll have guaranteed access to our new hospitals led by the top doctors in the nation, equipped with the most advanced technology in the world. These facilities are safe, modern and designed to restore every citizen to full health and strength. This is the beginning of a new era in American health care. AI-generated Lara Trump: In this first phase, only a limited number of medbed cards will be released. Registration details will be announced very soon.

The medbed conspiracy theory has been bouncing around QAnon circles for years. True believers think the government has secret alien technology hidden in military tunnels that can cure cancer, regrow body parts, and keep JFK alive (yes, really). They believe “the elites” are hoarding this technology for themselves. It’s pure fantasy, but that hasn’t stopped grifters from selling “medbed generators” for $11,000 or “medbed cards” for $447 — with one website conveniently appearing the same day Trump posted his video.

This isn’t just another “Trump posts weird thing online” story. This is about the collapse of any boundary between conspiracy theories and presidential communications, between AI slop and official statements, between medical snake oil and healthcare policy. When the president can’t or won’t distinguish between reality and AI-generated QAnon fantasies, we’re in genuinely uncharted territory.

50% Bullshit: The Heritage Foundation’s Fabricated Trans Terrorist Threat

In other news, the right-wing Heritage Foundation wants the FBI to classify transgender people and their allies as terrorists. And to justify this extraordinary demand, they’ve manufactured an extraordinary lie: that trans people are responsible for half of all major school shootings since 2015.

The actual number? According to comprehensive data analyzed by Wired, it’s less than 0.1% of school shootings. Out of the more than four dozen school shootings since 2015, just three involved transgender shooters, meaning that trans people actually commit a disproportionately low number of shootings. But the Heritage Foundation — the same outfit behind Project 2025 — has decided that facts shouldn’t get in the way of a good moral panic.

Their push for the FBI to create a “Transgender Ideology-Inspired Violent Extremism” (TIVE) designation isn’t just based on bad math. It’s based on deliberately manipulated data. When Wired pressed them for evidence backing their 50% claim, Heritage pointed to a tweet from one of their VPs that cherry-picked just eight shootings total. Eight. Out of dozens and dozens of school shootings over the past decade. Even within that laughably small sample, they could only claim half involved what they call “transgender ideology.”

This isn’t sloppy research. This is intentional. As researchers from the Southern Poverty Law Center told Wired, Heritage’s methodology “suggests the researchers are committing an error called selecting on the dependent variable — choosing a sample that ensures the study will produce the desired outcome. In combination with the use of ‘trans ideology,’ this suggests that the desired outcome is the further scapegoating and demonization of transgender people.”

The Real Terror Threat: Men Vowing to Kill LGBTQ People in Charlie Kirk’s Name

While the Heritage Foundation manufactures fake statistics to paint trans people as violent terrorists, actual terrorism is happening in the real world—and it’s targeting LGBTQ people.

In the week following Charlie Kirk’s death, there have been at least two attempted terrorist attacks explicitly planned as “revenge” against the LGBTQ community. Not revenge against any actual suspect or accomplice. Not revenge based on any evidence. Just revenge against random gay and trans people for something they had nothing to do with.

In Phoenix, a 49-year-old named Treven Gokey was arrested after threatening to shoot up a gay bar. He told police he wanted to be “a martyr for Charlie Kirk” and that “radical left violence breeds a far-right response.” When officers asked him about recent violence, he said it made him want to “harm others” to send a message. He’s now sitting in jail on a $250,000 bond, charged with making terroristic threats.

Meanwhile in Texas, Joshua Cole posted on Facebook about an upcoming Pride parade in Abilene: “fk their parade, I say we lock and load and pay them back for taking out Charlie Kirk.” He added, “theres only like 30 of em we can send a clear message to the rest of them,” before suggesting they go “hunting fairies.” The FBI arrested him the day before the parade. During questioning, he admitted he “did not believe that the gay pride event should be allowed.”

This is what actual terrorism looks like. Not fabricated statistics about trans school shooters, but real people making real threats with real weapons against real targets. And it’s being driven by the exact same rhetoric that Heritage is now trying to institutionalize through FBI policy.

The bitter irony here is impossible to miss. Heritage claims — based on absolutely nothing — that “transgender ideology” drives violence. But in the real world, it’s anti-LGBTQ rhetoric that’s inspiring actual terrorist threats. These men didn’t need evidence that LGBTQ people were involved in Kirk’s death. They didn’t need facts. All they needed was the permission structure that years of demonization had already built.

And that permission structure got reinforced immediately after Kirk’s death. Conservative media blamed “the left” before anyone even knew who the shooter was. The day after the assassination, bomb threats forced evacuations at the DNC headquarters and multiple HBCUs. The apparatus of rage was already primed and ready — it just needed an excuse.

Cole, by the way, had already been arrested for making terroristic threats back in 2019. The court noted his “prior criminal history” and said his release would pose a “serious danger to any person or the community.” But sure, let’s create a new terrorism category for trans people who, according to actual data, commit less than 0.1% of mass shootings.

This is the reality the Heritage Foundation wants to obscure: They’re pushing to officially designate trans people as terrorists while actual terrorists are explicitly targeting LGBTQ people for violence. They’re manufacturing a crisis to justify persecution while ignoring — or worse, encouraging — the real crisis of anti-LGBTQ violence happening right in front of us.