Nearly seven years after Donald Trump infamously stated that there were “very fine people on both sides” of the deadly Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville, Va., internet fact-checkers Snopes have published a piece declaring it “false” that Trump was referring to neo-Nazis and white supremacists.

This conclusion, however, fails to recognize the intricacies of Trump's rhetoric, which serves as a prime example of doublespeak.

In this newsletter, I will dissect Trump’s comments from August 15, 2017, placing them in their proper context to reveal how Snopes' assessment misses the mark. By examining the full exchange, I will illustrate how Trump's equivocations allowed him to condemn and defend the same group of people simultaneously, creating a facade of balance while implicitly legitimizing those who propagated hate.

I believe Snopes should have, at minimum, given this a rating of “mixture,” which it uses when a “claim has significant elements of both truth and falsity to it such that it could not fairly be described by any other rating.” Unfortunately, I did not receive a response when I contacted the author of the post and Snopes editorial staff via email. Below, I will make my case.

The context.

For a detailed analysis of the context of Trump’s many statements about Charlottesville, including those made on August 12th and 14th, please check out my post, “Donald Trump’s ‘Very Fine People’.” Portions of the below have been adapted from that.

Standing before reporters at Trump Tower, the president sought to clarify earlier comments he’d made. On the 12th and 14th, he’d placed blame “on many sides” and condemned non-specific “hate,” respectively. What he ended up doing was making them worse.

Let’s go through the relevant portion of the exchange, question by question.

Reporter: "The CEO of Walmart said you missed a critical opportunity to help bring the country together. Did you?" Trump: "Not at all. I think the country -- look, you take a look. I’ve created over a million jobs since I’m President. The country is booming. The stock market is setting records. We have the highest employment numbers we’ve ever had in the history of our country. We’re doing record business. We have the highest levels of enthusiasm. So the head of Walmart, who I know -- who’s a very nice guy -- was making a political statement. I mean -- I’d do it the same way. And you know why? Because I want to make sure, when I make a statement, that the statement is correct. And there was no way -- there was no way of making a correct statement that early. I had to see the facts, unlike a lot of reporters. Unlike a lot of reporters -- Reporter: "Nazis were there." Reporter: "David Duke was there." Trump: "I didn’t know David Duke was there. I wanted to see the facts. And the facts, as they started coming out, were very well stated. In fact, everybody said, ‘His statement was beautiful. If he would have made it sooner, that would have been good.’ I couldn’t have made it sooner because I didn’t know all of the facts. Frankly, people still don’t know all of the facts. "It was very important -- excuse me, excuse me -- it was very important to me to get the facts out and correctly. Because if I would have made a fast statement -- and the first statement was made without knowing much, other than what we were seeing. The second statement was made after, with knowledge, with great knowledge. There are still things -- excuse me -- there are still things that people don’t know. I want to make a statement with knowledge. I wanted to know the facts."

As I wrote in my “Donald Trump’s ‘Very Fine People’” post, the rally was organized by Jason Kessler, a self-proclaimed “white civil rights” activist, was promoted using Nazi iconography, and featured a number of prominent white nationalist and neo-Nazi speakers. This was well known by that time.

Reporter: "Two questions. Was this terrorism? And can you tell us how you’re feeling about your chief strategist, Stephen Bannon?" Trump: "Well, I think the driver of the car is a disgrace to himself, his family, and this country. And that is -- you can call it terrorism. You can call it murder. You can call it whatever you want. I would just call it as the fastest one to come up with a good verdict. That’s what I’d call it. Because there is a question: Is it murder? Is it terrorism? And then you get into legal semantics. The driver of the car is a murderer. And what he did was a horrible, horrible, inexcusable thing. (crosstalk) Reporter: "Can you tell us broadly what your -- do you still have confidence in Steve?" Trump: "Well, we’ll see. Look, look -- I like Mr. Bannon. He’s a friend of mine. But Mr. Bannon came on very late. You know that. I went through 17 senators, governors, and I won all the primaries. Mr. Bannon came on very much later than that. And I like him, he’s a good man. He is not a racist, I can tell you that. He’s a good person. He actually gets very unfair press in that regard. But we’ll see what happens with Mr. Bannon. But he’s a good person, and I think the press treats him, frankly, very unfairly." (crosstalk) Reporter: "Sen. (John) McCain said that the alt-right is behind these attacks, and he linked that same group to those who perpetrated the attack in Charlottesville." Trump: "Well, I don’t know. I can’t tell you. I’m sure Senator McCain must know what he’s talking about. But when you say the alt-right, define alt-right to me. You define it. Go ahead." Reporter: "Well, I’m saying, as Senator --" Trump: "No, define it for me. Come on, let’s go. Define it for me." Reporter: "Senator McCain defined them as the same group --" Trump: "Okay, what about the alt-left that came charging at -- excuse me, what about the alt-left that came charging at the, as you say, the alt-right? Do they have any semblance of guilt? "Let me ask you this: What about the fact that they came charging with clubs in their hands, swinging clubs? Do they have any problem? I think they do. As far as I’m concerned, that was a horrible, horrible day. Wait a minute. I’m not finished. I’m not finished, fake news. That was a horrible day -- "I will tell you something. I watched those very closely -- much more closely than you people watched it. And you have -- you had a group on one side that was bad, and you had a group on the other side that was also very violent. And nobody wants to say that, but I’ll say it right now. You had a group -- you had a group on the other side that came charging in, without a permit, and they were very, very violent."

This is where the discussion began to get interesting. The entire purpose of this press conference was to save Trump from the backlash he was getting over his “many sides” comments from days earlier, and here he was making the same argument once again. “What about the alt-left?” Here, he was equivocating.

Reporter: "Do you think that what you call the alt-left is the same as neo-Nazis?" Trump: "Those people -- all of those people – excuse me, I’ve condemned neo-Nazis. I’ve condemned many different groups. But not all of those people were neo-Nazis, believe me. Not all of those people were white supremacists by any stretch. Those people were also there because they wanted to protest the taking down of a statue of Robert E. Lee."

An irritated Trump rushed to defend rally-goers. Sure, this rally was organized by neo-Nazis and white nationalists. Sure, the rally was promoted using neo-Nazi and white nationalist iconography. But maybe good people just… ended up there? That’s was the argument?

Share

A white supremacist man is seen holding a long pipe during the State of Emergency. White supremacists gathered at Emancipation Park in Charlottesville, Virginia for the Unite the Right Rally. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Reporter: "Should that statue be taken down?" Trump: "Excuse me. If you take a look at some of the groups, and you see -- and you’d know it if you were honest reporters, which in many cases you’re not -- but many of those people were there to protest the taking down of the statue of Robert E. Lee. "So this week it’s Robert E. Lee. I noticed that Stonewall Jackson is coming down. I wonder, is it George Washington next week? And is it Thomas Jefferson the week after? You know, you really do have to ask yourself, where does it stop? "But they were there to protest -- excuse me, if you take a look, the night before they were there to protest the taking down of the statue of Robert E. Lee. Infrastructure question. Go ahead."

Here is where Trump finally explained who he would eventually be referring to when he would go on to say “fine people on both sides”: the people who were there “the night before” the Unite the Right rally.

“The night before” was this:

That was “the night before” that Trump was referring to. The infamous tiki torch march, the one with people chanting “Blood and soil!” and “You will not replace us!” and “Jews will not replace us!” Those were the people Trump was specifically referring to in his defense of attendees.

If you find yourself at a rally and on the same side as the people carrying Nazi and confederate flags, you’re probably not a “very fine” person. Demonstrators carry confederate and Nazi flags during the Unite the Right free speech rally at Emancipation Park in Charlottesville, Virginia, USA on August 12, 2017. (Photo by Emily Molli/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Reporter: "Should the statues of Robert E. Lee stay up?" Trump: "I would say that’s up to a local town, community, or the federal government, depending on where it is located." Reporter: "How concerned are you about race relations in America? And do you think things have gotten worse or better since you took office?" Trump: "I think they’ve gotten better or the same. Look, they’ve been frayed for a long time. And you can ask President Obama about that, because he’d make speeches about it. But I believe that the fact that I brought in -- it will be soon -- millions of jobs -- you see where companies are moving back into our country -- I think that’s going to have a tremendous, positive impact on race relations. "We have companies coming back into our country. We have two car companies that just announced. We have Foxconn in Wisconsin just announced. We have many companies, I say, pouring back into the country. I think that’s going to have a huge, positive impact on race relations. You know why? It’s jobs. What people want now, they want jobs. They want great jobs with good pay, and when they have that, you watch how race relations will be. "And I’ll tell you, we’re spending a lot of money on the inner cities. We’re fixing the inner cities. We’re doing far more than anybody has done with respect to the inner cities. It’s a priority for me, and it’s very important." Reporter: "Mr. President, are you putting what you’re calling the alt-left and white supremacists on the same moral plane?" Trump: "I’m not putting anybody on a moral plane. What I’m saying is this: You had a group on one side and you had a group on the other, and they came at each other with clubs -- and it was vicious and it was horrible. And it was a horrible thing to watch. "But there is another side. There was a group on this side. You can call them the left -- you just called them the left -- that came violently attacking the other group. So you can say what you want, but that’s the way it is.”

Trump made clear with this statement that he understood that all of the people, both the ones who went to the neo-Nazi rally because they wanted to stop the removal of Robert E. Lee’s statue and the counterprotesters there to protest against the Nazis, were on one of two sides. As he said, “You had one group on one side and you had a group on the other.”

Reporter: (Inaudible) "… both sides, sir. You said there was hatred, there was violence on both sides. Are the --" Trump: "Yes, I think there’s blame on both sides. If you look at both sides -- I think there’s blame on both sides. And I have no doubt about it, and you don’t have any doubt about it either. And if you reported it accurately, you would say."

He repeated his “both sides” claim three times in two sentences. Again, there were two groups discussed here. If you attended that rally and weren’t working there as a journalist or as law enforcement, you were in one of those two groups: the white nationalist/neo-Nazi rally or the counter-protesters.

And finally, there’s the line at the center of this controversy

Reporter: "The neo-Nazis started this. They showed up in Charlottesville to protest --" Trump: "Excuse me, excuse me. They didn’t put themselves -- and you had some very bad people in that group, but you also had people that were very fine people, on both sides. You had people in that group. Excuse me, excuse me. I saw the same pictures as you did. You had people in that group that were there to protest the taking down of, to them, a very, very important statue and the renaming of a park from Robert E. Lee to another name."

A reporter specifically said, “The neo-Nazis started this,” and Trump responded that there were “some very bad people in that group, but you also had people that were very fine people, on both sides.”