The Present Age

The Present Age

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The Digital Entomologist's avatar
The Digital Entomologist
2d

Just FYI, there is a partial sentence "He had extracted" that appears to be inadvertently truncated.

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1 reply by Parker Molloy
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Joseph Mangano
2d

Lady Gaga's reaction is a great inclusion in this piece because I think it captures the sentiment of most average Americans who don't obsess over what genitals everyone has. These right-wing chuds who fearmonger over the mere existence of LGBTQ people in public spaces are the ones who need help. They're clearly not mentally well.

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