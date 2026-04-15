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B J Sutherland's avatar
B J Sutherland
12h

I believe in 'no tax on tips' and always giver severs cash instead of adding it to the bill. Grandma needs the money. That said, staging this delivery at the gilded entrance to the Oval Office was farcical. Can only hope Trump polishes off all the food in the bags to add substantially to the clogging of his arteries.

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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
8h

On top of this being a staged event misrepresented by major media outlets, it's grotesque that people are resorting to gig work to pay their medical expenses while mega corporations are paying way below the statutory tax rate. But wow...DoorDash delivery at the White House!

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