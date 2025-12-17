The Present Age

The Present Age

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Lee's avatar
Frank Lee
10h

I think the change was related to the recent SCOTUS decision that eliminated the Democrat dream of unelected bureaucrats that can never be fired even if found to be connected to Soros or the CCP or the Democrat command center (all related). I like the FTC being under the Administration so we can fire the leadership if they suck, and elect a new administration if they direct the FTC leadership to suck. Note that the FTC generally lacks teeth unless supported by the antitrust arm of the DOJ.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Parker Molloy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture