The Present Age

The Present Age

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen Robinson's avatar
Stephen Robinson
2h

Great post. Very important that we show that “they don’t own us” (to borrow from the series finale of ANGEL).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Parker Molloy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture