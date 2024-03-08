The Present Age Weekly Recap: March 8, 2024
Indie rock breakfast radio, an aging president, and a bit of extremism for your reading pleasure.
Hello, readers, and happy Friday. Parker here.
I haven’t done a weekly recap post in a bit, but figured that maybe I should this week as I had 4 TPA stories and 2 other pieces I wrote. Let’s take a look at those.
This week’s writing at TPA:
On Monday, I celebrated a major milestone: 50,000 free subscribers! Thanks to each and every one of you for helping me hit that mark!
On Tuesday, I examined the “Biden is Old” story that newspapers are obsessed with, asking what the actual story is supposed to be.
On Wednesday, I vented a bit about the way Trump’s extremism has (or hasn’t) been covered in the press, riffing on a story I wrote for Dame Magazine this week (I’ll get to that in a moment).
And on Thursday, in the latest edition of my You Know series, I interviewed Ben Lee and Ione Skye about their new Weirder Together newsletter.
This week’s writing elsewhere:
On Tuesday,published my interview with NBC News senior reporter Brandy Zadrozny about her career.
Also on Tuesday, Dame Magazine published the piece that served as the starting point of my Wednesday newsletter: “Trump’s Extremism Isn’t a Footnote — It’s the Story.”
That’s it for me this week. As always, thank you for reading and subscribing. I’ll be back next week with some new stuff!
Parker
That Dame piece was good too, Parker.
Good work this week. Thank you, as always, for all you do.
It isn't Biden's age that is the problem, it is that he is clearly not cognitively qualified to be the leader of the free world.
The thing that is most confusing for me and other critical thinkers about the current state of policies... Joe Biden is clearly the favored puppet president of the Regime. The left used to be anti-Regime. Today the left is pushing and pulling for the Regime. The left is all wee weed up about old Joe's hyperpartisan state of the union where he did what you would expect... talked a talk while his policies and actions do the opposite.
For example, he did the common "rich paying their fair share" BS while under old Joe we have seen an explosion of corporate consolidation. Big mommy government loves big daddy business... and the corporations are all in with the Democrat machine to help them grow even bigger and badder.
So the left is basically THE MAN now. Somewhere, somehow... the old Republicans that used to be THE MAN, have become THE PEOPLE... the the left became the army of the Regime.
I wonder you any self-respecting leftist can feel good about that unless they are in denial.