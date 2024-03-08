Hello, readers, and happy Friday. Parker here.

I haven’t done a weekly recap post in a bit, but figured that maybe I should this week as I had 4 TPA stories and 2 other pieces I wrote. Let’s take a look at those.

This week’s writing at TPA:

On Monday, I celebrated a major milestone: 50,000 free subscribers! Thanks to each and every one of you for helping me hit that mark!

On Tuesday, I examined the “Biden is Old” story that newspapers are obsessed with, asking what the actual story is supposed to be.

On Wednesday, I vented a bit about the way Trump’s extremism has (or hasn’t) been covered in the press, riffing on a story I wrote for Dame Magazine this week (I’ll get to that in a moment).

And on Thursday, in the latest edition of my You Know series, I interviewed Ben Lee and Ione Skye about their new Weirder Together newsletter.

This week’s writing elsewhere:

On Tuesday,

published my interview with NBC News senior reporter Brandy Zadrozny about her career.

Also on Tuesday, Dame Magazine published the piece that served as the starting point of my Wednesday newsletter: “Trump’s Extremism Isn’t a Footnote — It’s the Story.”

That’s it for me this week. As always, thank you for reading and subscribing. I’ll be back next week with some new stuff!

Parker