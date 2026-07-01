The Present Age

The Present Age

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Matthew's avatar
Matthew
15h

Sorry Parker, the recent rulings and the weak response to them by media and fearful democrats just keep getting worse. As a lawyer, I am mortified by the Supreme Court. I have some fleeting/mild hope due to Mamdani and some recent wins by democratic socialists, but I think we are a long way from true court reform/expansion and from having mainstream democratics truly fight for trans rights. The supposed "left" seems more interested in appeasing the seemingly fictional middle and the right rather than really fighting for those who need fighting for. It is more than disheartening.

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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
11h

I really appreciated the part of the cruel "asymmetry" of the people trying to do away with trans rights (and trans people), not because I don't already feel a sense of frustration, but that you elaborated this disparity so beautifully. All these right-wing bigots and TERFs going along with them need to do is gesture and feign a concern for girls, women, and sports absent of evidence. And, like you asked, to solve what "problem?" To kick one trans girl out of track and field? So we can make people like Riley Gaines feel better about still being a loser in that one race? Puh-lease.

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