The Present Age

The Present Age

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
2h

Noted framing issues aside and agreed upon, this does seem like a useful statement of principles, if a bit self-evident. I just hope we're not too far gone to appreciate it. What good is fact checking when a certain portion of the population regards facts themselves as a form of "bias?" I don't want to be downright defeatist, but we're in a really tough spot fighting against the torrents of misinformation pouring out on the daily. Where do we go when people aren't merely susceptible to believing the lies, but willing to do so?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
SteveB's avatar
SteveB
3hEdited

This is excellent, but I kept looking for the answer to the question in the headline: Why don't they do these things to improve their reporting? And then there's the answer in the second item: The billionaire boss tells 'em they can't.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Parker Molloy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture