The Present Age

The Present Age

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Michael Dawson's avatar
Michael Dawson
21hEdited

TY for this. The Dims will probably repeat their practice from last time, when they let that atrocious free-surgery-for-prisoners ad float out there without a hint of correction. Not only is that silence morally heinous, but it is also a great way of showing how insincere they are. What monster doesn't care about trans people? Only the actual monsters, as everybody knows.

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Jessica T's avatar
Jessica T
20hEdited

Don't other people see the constant harassment and intimidation of trans people in the US? Some are blind to how we are treated and others see it and don't remark on it. Thank you Parker for writing it all out so others might get it.

And we need lots of people to get it. Dylan asks people to support trans folk now and she's right to do so. We can't make it without the support of CIS folk. There are so few trans people and we just don't have much power.

Thank you again Parker for your perceptive thought and writing.

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