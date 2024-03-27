The Present Age

Home
Notes
The Present Blog
You Know
Archive
Leaderboard
About
New
Top
Discussion
New Study Finds NYT Fails to Quote Trans People in 66% of Stories About Anti-Trans Bills
The paper has been making a bunch of Journalism 101-level mistakes and has a major problem with anti-trans bias.
  
Parker Molloy
6
That Was Fast: Ronna McDaniel Reportedly Out at NBC News.
Puck's Dylan Byers reported Tuesday that NBC News plans to drop the former RNC head days after hiring her.
  
Parker Molloy
7
Twitter's Tumble
Since Musk's takeover, daily active app users are down by nearly a fourth.
  
Parker Molloy
4
4 Thoughts on NBC News Hiring Former RNC Head Ronna McDaniel
Ughhhhhhhhhhhhhh...
  
Parker Molloy
13
Ana Marie Cox and Her Affirming Writers Workshop
Just a quick promo for her work.
  
Parker Molloy
3
3 Smart Takes on Trump's "Bloodbath" Comment and Context
When does "bloodbath" not mean bloodbath? And who is owed the benefit of the doubt?
  
Parker Molloy
18
Having a Bit of Fun Playing Video Games
MLB The Show 24 is out.
  
Parker Molloy
17
Coming Down from 'Me Mountain'
Criticism of a piece of media criticism
  
Parker Molloy
14
ICYMI: The Present Age Weekly Recap, 3/15/24
In case you missed it, here are this week’s stories from TPA: Where else I’ve been: My friendSara Benincasainterviewed me for herSaratoninnewsletter…
  
Parker Molloy
3 Smart Takes on the TikTok-alypse
Banning TikTok seems like a bad idea, tbh.
  
Parker Molloy
32
Space Camp and The X-Men-ification of Trans People
The long-running comic has always been an allegory for marginalized groups, but the parallels to the current treatment of trans people by society just…
  
Parker Molloy
14
Rocker Rhett Miller Talks New Music and Starting a Newsletter
The latest "You Know" segment features the Old 97's frontman.
  
Parker Molloy
4
© 2024 Parker Molloy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing