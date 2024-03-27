Subscribe
New Study Finds NYT Fails to Quote Trans People in 66% of Stories About Anti-Trans Bills
The paper has been making a bunch of Journalism 101-level mistakes and has a major problem with anti-trans bias.
12 hrs ago
•
Parker Molloy
117
Share this post
New Study Finds NYT Fails to Quote Trans People in 66% of Stories About Anti-Trans Bills
www.readtpa.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
6
That Was Fast: Ronna McDaniel Reportedly Out at NBC News.
Puck's Dylan Byers reported Tuesday that NBC News plans to drop the former RNC head days after hiring her.
Mar 26
•
Parker Molloy
110
Share this post
That Was Fast: Ronna McDaniel Reportedly Out at NBC News.
www.readtpa.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
7
Twitter's Tumble
Since Musk's takeover, daily active app users are down by nearly a fourth.
Mar 25
•
Parker Molloy
98
Share this post
Twitter's Tumble
www.readtpa.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
4
4 Thoughts on NBC News Hiring Former RNC Head Ronna McDaniel
Ughhhhhhhhhhhhhh...
Mar 25
•
Parker Molloy
164
Share this post
4 Thoughts on NBC News Hiring Former RNC Head Ronna McDaniel
www.readtpa.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
13
Ana Marie Cox and Her Affirming Writers Workshop
Just a quick promo for her work.
Mar 21
•
Parker Molloy
44
Share this post
Ana Marie Cox and Her Affirming Writers Workshop
www.readtpa.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
3 Smart Takes on Trump's "Bloodbath" Comment and Context
When does "bloodbath" not mean bloodbath? And who is owed the benefit of the doubt?
Mar 20
•
Parker Molloy
116
Share this post
3 Smart Takes on Trump's "Bloodbath" Comment and Context
www.readtpa.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
18
Having a Bit of Fun Playing Video Games
MLB The Show 24 is out.
Mar 19
•
Parker Molloy
58
Share this post
Having a Bit of Fun Playing Video Games
www.readtpa.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
17
Coming Down from 'Me Mountain'
Criticism of a piece of media criticism
Mar 18
•
Parker Molloy
135
Share this post
Coming Down from 'Me Mountain'
www.readtpa.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
14
ICYMI: The Present Age Weekly Recap, 3/15/24
In case you missed it, here are this week's stories from TPA: Where else I've been: My friendSara Benincasainterviewed me for herSaratoninnewsletter…
Mar 15
•
Parker Molloy
43
Share this post
ICYMI: The Present Age Weekly Recap, 3/15/24
www.readtpa.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3 Smart Takes on the TikTok-alypse
Banning TikTok seems like a bad idea, tbh.
Mar 14
•
Parker Molloy
109
Share this post
3 Smart Takes on the TikTok-alypse
www.readtpa.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
32
Space Camp and The X-Men-ification of Trans People
The long-running comic has always been an allegory for marginalized groups, but the parallels to the current treatment of trans people by society just…
Mar 13
•
Parker Molloy
158
Share this post
Space Camp and The X-Men-ification of Trans People
www.readtpa.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
14
Rocker Rhett Miller Talks New Music and Starting a Newsletter
The latest "You Know" segment features the Old 97's frontman.
Mar 12
•
Parker Molloy
47
Share this post
Rocker Rhett Miller Talks New Music and Starting a Newsletter
www.readtpa.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
4
