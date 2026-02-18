The Present Age

The Present Age

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Douglas Geissert's avatar
Douglas Geissert
2d

Thank you so much for what you’re doing; as depressing as it is; you’re recording the erosion of the “public sphere” in real time

Reply
Share
Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
2d

I hope at some point before the end of his run Colbert tells Bari Weiss and other new CBS decision-making hires what he really thinks about them. In the meantime, his jabs at Brendan Carr and Trump are well taken. Thanks as always for covering these matters and for reminding everyone of CBS' pattern of behavior for context.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Parker Molloy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture